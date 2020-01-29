2020 Little Mr., Miss Talladega County Pageant slated for March 14

SYLACAUGA -- Applications are now being accepted for the 2020 Little Mr. and Miss Talladega County Pageant.
This year’s competition will be inside the auditorium of B.B. Comer Memorial High School on Saturday, March 14, beginning at 10:30 a.m., for boys and girls up to age 4; and at 6 p.m. for boys and girls ages 5 to 12.
Contestants must reside in Talladega County. Proof of residency will be required, pageant officials note.
Information and application can be obtained by emailing, misstalladegacounty@gmail.com.
The deadline for application entries is Friday, Feb. 21.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.