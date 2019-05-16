TALLADEGA -- Little House Dance Studio in Talladega will hold its Spring Recital on Sunday, May 19, at The Ritz Theatre.
The dancers will perform the show at 1 and 5 p.m.
Shown in front are Olivia Armstrong, Laken Morgan, Katie Grace Shaddix and Kaylee Lassetter. In the middle are Brooksly Thielker, Kennedy McElderry, Abbie Burgess, Emma Wideman, Asher Christenson and Shalynn Garrett. In back are Halle Spratlin, Deborah Greene, Julie Anne Grissett, Marlee Stratton, Mary Grace Yates, Rachel Whitworth, Abigale Bell, Avery Wilson, Charisma McKinney, Madison Lett and Carolyn Humphrey.