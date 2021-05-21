Lions split jamboree games with Childersburg and Central Clay

MUNFORD — Munford High School’s football team closed out spring practice with a pair of jamboree games on Friday. In the first game, the Lions cruised past Childersburg 28-0 in two-quarters of action. The Lions fell to Central Clay County 14-7 in the one-quarter scrimmage.
Munford head coach Michael Easley was pleased with the way he saw from his team on Friday night.
“I thought we had a really good spring,” Easley said. “We have a lot of inexperience in some places. What we wanted to do is get certain guys certain reps in certain spots. We were able to do some situational stuff. We were pleased with what we got, and the kids’ effort level was great. The kids played hard, and we just ran into a buzz saw in the second two quarters against Clay Central. I thought we played really good against Childersburg. I told (Childersburg) coach that. Credit to his guys, they played hard all night long. We were just able to get some big plays on them.”
In the first game, the Lions showcased their stable of running backs against Childersburg. All four of the Lions’ touchdowns were scored on the ground.
Highly touted rising junior Sylvester Smith got things started for the Lions as he scored a 30-yard touchdown to make it 7-0. Jakoby Young showed off his speed on the Lions’ next possession as he sprinted down the left sideline for a 66- yard touchdown to make it 14-0.
Corbin Smith closed out the scoring in the opening period as he went 57-yard for a touchdown to increase the lead to 21-0.
Riley Brown also found pay dirt for the Lions. Brown scored on a 40-yard run to increase the lead to 28-0.
“I am proud of our running backs,” Easley said. “We feel that our running backs are where our most depth is. We can do different things with them. We can spread them out some and get them out in formations to try to get the ball to them without just turning around and handing it to them. We have several guys that can make plays with their feet. I was pleased overall; I thought the group as a whole played good.”
In the second game of the jamboree, Munford fell to Central Clay County 14-7.
Munford opened the game with a 75-yard drive for a touchdown to open the game. Connor Morgan connected with Sylvester Smith for an 8-yard touchdown reception.
Clay Central didn’t waste any time responding as Elisha McNeil scored on a 75-yard run touchdown on the ensuing play for the Vols.
Defensive back Beck Freeman sealed the win for the Vols as he picked off Morgan and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-7.
We were just a couple of plays away against Clay Central.” Easley said. “We missed a tackle in the backfield, and he ends up breaking it for a touchdown. We had a pick 6, but overall, our kids played hard. I can’t say enough on how great their effort level was this spring.