The Talladega Lions Club ended its Boston butt and smoked sausage sale on March 7 at its meeting. The funds raised will go to help individuals who cannot afford their visual needs, such as glasses or surgery. It was Helen Keller who charged the Lions Club at its International Convention in Ohio in 1925 to become "knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.” They now are recruiting new members to aid them in their quest. Thanks to all who bought a Boston butt or smoked sausage from the Talladega Lions Club.