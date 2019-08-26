A two-vehicle accident in Talladega on Saturday evening sent a Lineville woman to the hospital, according to police.
The accident happened at the intersection of Alabama 77 and Alabama 34 around 5:45 p.m. Jackie Freeman, 85, of Talladega, was driving a 2002 Buick Lasabre and was making a turn when she failed to yield to a 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by Dominique Cosby, 26, of Lineville, according to Capt. John McCoy.
Freeman’s vehicle struck Cosby’s, he said.
Cosby was taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega by North Star Ambulance. Information on her condition was not available this evening.