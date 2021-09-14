Lincoln's power overwhelms Winterboro, Childersburg on the volleyball court

WINTERBORO — Lincoln’s Emma Hobbs took center stage on Tuesday night when she recorded three consecutive aces in the opening portion of the second set against Childersburg. With her leading the way, the Golden Bears scored six unanswered points, but Hobbs, like any good performer, saved her best for last.
Hobbs sprinted forward to follow up on her final serve, but she would have been better off dropping the mic. The short serve barely cleared the net, catching the Tigers off guard for one last ace.
“The point at the end of the game was off of a short serve that she serves sometimes when they back up on her,” Lincoln coach Patty Hansen said. “So she can spot and see that, and she just dropped it over the net.”
Lincoln defeated Childersburg in two sets, 25-12 then 25-9. The Golden Bears also claimed a 2-set victory over Winterboro, 25-14 and 25-13.
Lincoln’s quartet of Madison Barnhart, Jaycee Woods, Jaylah King and Kamayla Dye all made their presence felt with hard, powerful hits at the net.
“We’re usually going to attack the ball pretty hard, and I tell them I don’t care if it is in or out, attack it hard,” Hansen said. “Hit it hard.”
Winterboro’s defense did a good job of intercepting the ball, but the Bulldogs struggled to slow the ball’s momentum.
“I let them know that the harder the person is hitting, the harder it is going to come off their body,” Winterboro coach Shernelia Townsend said. “Meaning they have to stick, meaning stay where they are and not hop up. They have to be as steady as they can throughout.”
Winterboro couldn’t close out against Lincoln, but the Bulldogs did secure a 2-set victory over Childersburg, 25-22 and 25-17.
Three to know
— The Bulldogs might have played the best defense of all three teams in their match against Lincoln. Winterboro’s Trinity Stamps had a huge hand in that as she dug up a lot of balls that looked unsalvageable. Winterboro returned many of those for points as Lincoln’s defense seemed flustered by the unexpected turn of events.
— Childersburg played Lincoln to a standstill for most of the first set, but Lincoln outscored the Tigers 12-1 coming out of a timeout to win the first set. Three of the final six points resulted in Lincoln aces. That trend continued into the final set when the Golden Bears recorded seven aces as a team, including four from Hobbs.
— Lincoln libero McKynlee Young recorded three aces, and she also stood out as the team’s best defender. Her voice directed her teammates around, and she often single-handily kept the ball airborne when either Winterboro or Childersburg sent the ball more than three yards past the net.
Who said
— Hansen on the wins: “They needed two wins. One of them counts for county seeding, so it was good to get that win, and we’ve got two more county matches on Thursday, and these girls, they needed a good day, and they had a good day today, and I was proud of them.”
— Townsend on Stamps: “For her, it is hustling. That is the thing I’ve been telling them is to hustle as hard as they can and make sure that they don’t give up on a ball, and today she did a really good job at that.”
— Childersburg coach Terrie Sprayberry on getting the season’s first win last week: “It was huge. I wish I could have videotaped their faces.”
Next up
— Lincoln (9-17) faces Fayetteville and Munford on Thursday at 6 and 7 p.m., respectively.
— Winterboro (3-8) hosts Sylacauga on Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Childersburg (1-7) travels to Walter Wellborn on Tuesday at 5 p.m.