Lincoln's Noah Brooks inks soccer and track scholarship with the University of the Virgin Islands

EASTABOGA — Noah Brooks signed scholarship papers and announced his intentions to compete in both soccer and track and field at the University of the Virgin Islands on Tuesday.
The University of the Virgin Islands is a Historically Black College and University that competes in the NAIA.
“It is kind of crazy,” Brooks said. “I never thought I would get this opportunity. It is like a dream come true.”
Brooks also earned a track and field scholarship despite not running track since middle school, but he is looking forward to competing in another sport that he loves.
“I ran cross country for two years, but not actual track and field,” Brooks said. “I thought it was a great opportunity. I’ve always loved track and it has been a passion of mine, but I couldn’t do it because I was so focused on soccer, and they are during the same season.”
Brooks and the Golden Bears had a solid 2021 campaign. Lincoln went 14-7-2 on the season, which included winning the Talladega County championship. The Golden Bears fell to Leeds 1-0 in the first round of the Class 4A-5A playoffs.
“I don’t think that I could’ve asked for a better senior season,” Brooks said. “For one, we started off pretty good, and then we won the county championship. That’s something that I have been trying to do for four years, and it finally happened. It was amazing. We were super close to tying for most wins in a season. I think the record is 16, and we won 14 games, so we were only two wins away. We lost to Leeds 1-0 in the first round of the playoffs. We played them twice during the season. We lost to them pretty badly in the first game (10-0), but we only lost 1-0 the second time we played. I think the team progressed more than we thought we would.”
Team success also helped Brooks earn some individual accolades. Talladega County coaches selected Brooks as the 4A-5A County Player of the Year. He scored eight goals and dished out eight assists on the season.
“Being Player of the Year is something that I have been wanting to do for four years,” Brooks said. “I’ve seen my friend Nick Pope make the all-state team, and I’ve seen all my friends do good. When I got voted (Player of the Year) that’s something that they didn’t get to do.”
Lincoln head coach Michael Duff was elated for his former player’s opportunity to get his education paid for while continuing to play the game that he loves.
“I am excited for Noah because he is a special player,” Duff said. “He has done everything right, so he is very worthy of this accomplishment for him to play at the next level. Sometimes you worry about people going off representing your program, school and where you are from, but there is no doubt that Noah is a better person as he is a player. We know that he is going to go on and do special things at UVI.”
Despite the victories on the field, this season didn’t come without adversity. A few weeks before games started in February, Noah’s mother, Robin Brooks, was diagnosed with cancer. Noah tried to be there for his mother throughout the year, even skipping a few practices to go to her chemotherapy treatments. In April, Robin received news that she was cancer-free.
Noah then drew motivation from his mother coming to his games despite everything that she was experiencing.
“It really wasn’t that I had to balance it because I knew everything was going to fall into place,” Brooks said. “Everything happens for a reason. I had trust in doctors that they were going to do their job. It was always on my mind, but my mom came to every game even if she didn’t feel like it. When she showed up to the games, I was like I have to play. I have to show up and do my job.”
For the Golden Bears center-mid, overcoming this adversity with his family and still being to earn a scholarship will go down as one of his top accomplishments.
“It is the best thing that ever happened to me,” Brooks said. “This is like a top-five or top-three moment in my life ever. ... Playing through this season with everything that happened in my life and getting the opportunity to do something I wanted to do my whole life, and now it is finally happening.”
Brooks is grateful for everyone that played a role in helping him achieve his dream.
“I thank all my coaches: Coach Duff, Coach (Matt) Zedaker, and coach (Jordan) Craddock,” Brooks said. “Even when I was feeling down, they made sure I was ready to go every day for every practice and every game. I thank my parents also because, without them, I wouldn’t have been able to do half the stuff that I was able to do throughout the season.”