Lincoln's Jordan New will continue baseball career at Talladega College

LINCOLN -- Jordan New is a man of few words, but his actions on the diamond spoke volumes.
The Lincoln pitcher Wednesday afternoon signed scholarship papers to play baseball at Talladega College. New is the third local player in the current TC signing class.
“I feel great,” New said. “I worked hard every moment to get here.”
Lincoln head coach Matt Collier, who took over as Golden Bears head coach starting with the 2020 season, was thrilled New will have the opportunity to play at TC.
New made quite the impression on Collier in the short time they were together. Lincoln played only 10 games before the season ended to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is a big day for him,” Collier said. “He is a great competitor. The way he works, the sky's the limit.
“Just this year, he increased his velocity by four miles per hour and he pitched in all the big games that we had. If we would have finished the season, he would have pitched in all the big games -- the area games and in the playoffs. He was our ace.
“I didn't pick that role for him, the players did. When he got on the mound, you could tell a light switch went off in everyone's head. They were like, ‘We have to play better because Jordan is pitching.’
“To me, that is the mark of a great pitcher -- when you make everyone around you better … I am really proud of him.”
New is the third Lincoln player to sign with the Tornadoes in the last two seasons.
“Jordan is a great guy,” TC head baseball coach Marcos Dominguez said. “I have been watching him for the last two years. I have seen his development on the mound, and he is getting a lot better.
“He is going to be a big pitcher for us. He is also a local kid. I am trying to get the most local kids with talent that I can get. For the past couple years, we haven't had a lot of local kids. I am trying to make a local team. In the next two years, I want 50 percent of our team to be local.
“He is going to be a really big asset for us this year. He is only 18 years old, so I know he is going to develop and get better.”
Dominguez said New’s competitiveness is one of the things that really impressed him.
“His energy and the way he competes when he is on the mound,” Dominguez said. “He is going to compete no matter what. That is what got me interested in him. He also has a lot of talent ... The way he competes on the mound is amazing.”
Proximity to home also played a factor in New signing with the Tornadoes. Talladega College is 14 miles from Lincoln.
“It is awesome. I can go home and see my family at any time I want,” he said.
New said he is grateful for everyone who played a role in making his dream into a reality.
“I want to thank my family, my teammates, my friends that supported me, God, the coaches and our athletic director, Coach (Matt) Zedaker, for pushing me.”