Lincoln zoning changes expected to foster mixed-use development

The city of Lincoln has amended its existing zoning ordinance to encourage new concepts of development that foster a mix of residential, business and entertainment venues.
The measure was approved Tuesday by the Lincoln City Council, which extended the city’s zoning ordinance with a unanimous vote of approval.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson read the proposal, which includes “mixed residential, hospitality and commercial development” within the city.
The Resort Commercial zoning allowance in the city will allow for more innovative marketing for the area and provides an avenue for developing trends, Watson said. He said under the new zoning guidelines, there could be development of multi-family housing on a ground floor level, for instance, and business or office space within the same structure.
He cited a shortage of multi-family housing in the city, and the new ordinance can open up this kind of development to address changing trends and market openings, along with changing demographics.
Any development under the Resort Commercial zoning provision would be brought before the City Council for its approval.
Examples of the type developments the new zoning could include are single and multi-family housing, bed and breakfast establishments, professional office and business operations, neighborhood shopping areas and cottages or cabins.
It also includes entertainment possibilities such as outdoor/drive-in theatres, amusement park areas, recreational outlets such as golf and tennis, stadiums or amphitheaters along with recreational vehicle parks and campgrounds.
The council also approved an ordinance to address the distance required between manufactured homes from 30 feet apart to 20 feet apart, along with an ordinance that limits the width of manufactured home sites from 55 feet to 50 feet.
The council also heard requests from residents of the Twin Ridge subdivision, located off U.S. 78 West, regarding problems with excessive speeding in the residential community.
The subdivision adjoins another development, Ashton Place, and the entire residential area is enclosed from through traffic by its one entrance and exit.
Homeowners Association President Aron Nielson described noise from speeding vehicles through the neighborhood as ongoing day and night, and loud enough to awaken residents.
Several other residents of the neighborhood expressed similar problems, and the situation of parents afraid to let their children outside to their front yards.
“That’s what I fear the most,” Nielson said. “That someone’s child is going to be hurt.”
Nielson said the area has long requested that speed bumps be installed, and this, along with other possibilities such as cameras and frequent patrols. He said there are approximately 80 homes in the subdivision.
Council members discussed taking steps to address the issues, but expressed the need to determine things like liability for damage or injury caused by installing speed bumps.
“Other towns do this, there has to be a way for us to work on this,” said Councilwoman Jennie Jones.
Also Tuesday, the council took action to abate a structure under the city’s nuisance ordinance located at 245 Oak Drive. The structure will be cleared by the city along with debris, and a lien for the cost will be placed on the property.