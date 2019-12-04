TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Lincoln woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday after having pleaded guilty to setting her sister’s mobile home on fire while the sister was still inside.
According to Talladega County Chief Deputy District Attorney Christina Kilgore, Jessica Michelle Barnes, 36, pleaded guilty to arson in the first degree before Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth, who imposed the 20-year sentence Wednesday morning.
Kilgore said Barnes used gasoline and a cigarette lighter to set fire to the trailer on Georgia Lane in Lincoln. The occupants of the trailer heard her and got out unharmed.
According to court documents, the fire was set Feb. 2 of this year.
The fire was put out by Lincoln Fire and Rescue, and the trailer sustained only minimal damage, according to Lincoln police at the time of the incident.
Jail and court records indicate Barnes also lives on Georgia Lane, although it was not clear how far away from the victim’s trailer she lived.
Arson in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama and carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.
It was not immediately clear Wednesday if Barnes had any previous convictions.