Lincoln woman found dead, apparent victim of hit-and-run

LINCOLN -- The Talladega County coroner has released the name of a Lincoln woman found dead Saturday morning.
Coroner Shaddix Murphy said Susan Taylor, 34, of Lincoln, was found on U.S. Highway 77 near Blue Eye Road.
Murphy said she was pronounced dead of blunt force injuries at 7:30 a.m.
Lincoln Patrol Capt. Zack Tutten said it appears Taylor was walking along Highway 77 Northbound when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on the highway sometime Friday night.
Tutten said investigators believe the vehicle to be Buick Encore of a model year between 2012 and 2016. He said the vehicle is also believed to have sustained damage on its front passenger side.
He said the vehicle then left the scene. Tutten said police are treating the incident as a hit-and-run.
“It's fairly obvious she was hit by a vehicle,” he said.
The LPD is asking that anyone with any information about the incident or the vehicle to please call Central Dispatch at 256-761-1566 or Capt. Shannon Hallmark at 205-763-4064.