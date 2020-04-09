Lincoln woman facing charge of abuse of a child under age 6

LINCOLN -- A Lincoln woman has been charged with the aggravated abuse of a child less than 6 years old, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
Jacqueline Elizabeth Hayes, 45, was arrested on a warrant by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday, following an investigation by Anniston police.
Jail records indicate she posted a bond of $150,000 and was released Thursday afternoon.
According to Talladega County Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore, the case originated in Anniston because the mother of the victim, a boy less than 1 year old, lives there.
The child was initially treated for a traumatic brain injury at Anniston’s Regional Medical Center, which reported the case to the Calhoun County Department of Human Resources.
Kilgore said the child’s mother dropped him off with Hayes, who was supposed to babysit him Feb. 25.
Hayes is accused of causing serious physical injury to the child while he was in her care, possibly by shaking him.
Investigators in Anniston determined the child had been injured while he was in Lincoln and turned the case over to authorities in Talladega County. A warrant for Hayes’ arrest was issued April 6.
Kilgore said Hayes had not had a court hearing as of Thursday afternoon. Kilgore added she remained hopeful the child would recover, although she could not say for certain he would.
Aggravated abuse of a child under the age of 6 is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.