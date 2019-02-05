LINCOLN -- A Lincoln woman is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail after allegedly setting fire to her sister’s home.
According to Lincoln police Detective Amanda Crow, Jessica Michelle Barnes, 36, was arrested and charged with arson in the first degree Saturday. Bond in the case was set at $10,000 by District Court Judge Jeb Fannin.
According to jail records, Barnes was still behind bars Tuesday.
Crow said Barnes is accused of setting fire to her sister’s home on Georgia Lane on Saturday. The fire was put out by the Lincoln Fire/Rescue Department, and the damage to the house was described as “minimal.”
No one was injured in the fire, although the house was occupied at the time the fire began, Crow added.
Jail records show Barnes also lives on Georgia Lane in Lincoln, although it was not immediately clear how far apart the two sisters lived.
Arson in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.