Lincoln will use nearly $8M from bond sale on parks projects (with photos)

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln City Council has approved nearly $8 million in general obligation warrants to pay for various park projects around the municipality.
During the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Bradley Green of Raymond James Financial, who generally handles bond issues for the city, said the municipality has received $7,650,000 into its construction budget from the sale of the city’s bonds.
“I’m pleased to report that the sale of the city’s bonds went really well,” Green said.
Green said the city has borrowed the money at a 3.12 percent interest rate.
He said the funds are validated for projects at Veterans Park on Stemley Road and Lincoln’s Landing but could be used by the city for other projects with proper action by the council.
Council member Shelly Barnhart questioned why Moseley Park was not included in the validation.
“I'm just gonna remind everybody, this was the bond that everybody kept saying the $200,000 was included for Moseley Park,” Barnhart said.
Mayor Lew Watson said Barnhart was correct, and he was not sure why Moseley and Pike parks on Rushing Springs Road were not included in the validation.
He said this would not stop the city from using the money for those projects.
Green said using the money for some other project would just require the council to pass a resolution, which it would need to do to use any money from the bond fund anyway.
The council also held a public hearing regarding the Courtyard Oyster Bar & Grill.
Building Code Enforcement Officer Adam Thrasher said he was made aware in February the restaurant had closed in a previously covered breezeway between the restaurant and its previously unattached storage room in order to use it for pool tables. Thrasher said this brought the building to a square footage where it requires a sprinkler system.
The owner of the building, Bobby Smith, said he had not been made aware of the issue until the 30-day notice was posted on the building last month. Smith does not operate the current restaurant in the building. He asked the council to give him a bit more time to deal with the issue.
Thrasher said the situation could be addressed by consulting with an architect to find a solution for the square footage issue, but he felt like the owners and operator Micheal Cantonese had received adequate time to do so.
The council ultimately decided to allow the building to stay open while blocking off the backroom from customers, with the condition that Smith meet with an architect within the next two weeks to fix the problem.
In other matters, the council:
Approved ordinances allowing for the annexation of two properties at 335 and 379 Summerdale Lane;
Approved a weed abatement of a property on Springhill Road for $280.73;
Approved a weed abatement of a property on Riverbend Lane for $374.31;
Approved a Certificate of Election for Lew Watson as mayor as there is no opposition ;
Approved a Certificate of Election for Sadie Brit, council member -- Ward 1, as there is no opposition;
Approved a Certificate of Election for Billy Pearson, council member -- Ward 2 as there is no opposition;
Approved Certificate of Election for Jennie Jones, council member -- Ward 3, as there is no opposition;
Approved a Certificate of Election for Brandon Tate, council member -- Ward 4, as there is no opposition;
Approved a Certificate of Election for Joey Callahan, council member -- Ward 5, as there is no opposition;
Approved a resolution authorizing a grant application to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs for a Community Development Block Grant for the demolition of 25 condemned properties;
Approved retail beer and wine licenses for Lincoln Mart Inc., doing business at Lincoln Food Mart at 200 Honda Drive; and
Approved the letting of bids for work on Hunter and Hill roads.