Taylor Lett was selected as The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Lincoln High School’s volleyball team to a 5-3 record over a seven-day span.
“I have been working really hard to accomplish these goals and be Player of the Week,” Lett said. “Our best player last year was Kristen (Woods), and I have wanted to fill her shoes and be a great player like she was.”
In eight matches, Lett recorded 62 assists, 62 digs, 22 kills, nine blocks and seven aces.
The Lady Golden Bears won their first two matches of the season against Leeds and Westminster-Oak Mountain. Lincoln also went 3-2 in the Bulldog Invitational at Carbon Hill. Lett and company fell to Carbon Hill in the championship game.
Lett, who made the all-state team last season, said she was pleased with how Lincoln performed in its first tournament of the season.
“In previous years, we haven't been the best in tournaments, but this Saturday we really showed out and stepped up, especially against these bigger teams,” Lett said. “We have worked really hard. (Lincoln) Coach (Patty) Hansen has really been on us. We have been doing different things with our feet. We have been doing stairs at practice; we have been throwing tennis balls against the wall.
“That tournament on Saturday shows that we have a really good chance of doing some good things this year.”
Hansen was pleased with the way Lett performed in the Carbon Hill tournament.
“She is a senior. She has been playing since seventh grade,” Hansen said. “She has always been a leader. She is determined to make some changes and for us to go farther than we ever have.
“This past weekend at Carbon Hill, she played her heart out. She did (also) on Wednesday we when played Westminster and Leeds. She had a good set, she moves quickly, she is smart on the court and she racks up those stats.”
The Lady Golden Bears once again have high expectations.
Last season, Lincoln finished 37-16 and fell to Danville in the Sweet 16 of the Class 4A North Super Regional Tournament. Lett said the Lady Golden Bears’ goal this season is to make it further than they did a year ago.
“We hope to have a really good record, better than last year,” she said. “We want to place in the state and get that ring. … We want to win the county and we want to win the area. We want to place or win in all the tournaments that we are in.”
Hansen said she needs Lett to continue playing at this level the rest of the season.
“She is going to be a leader and increase those stats,” the coach said. “She needs to increase her hitting on the front, and that is going to help, too.
“She is doing a good job making sure she gets sets to those front-row hitters, and that is the big thing… She has to continue to do that for the rest of the season. They have to stay focused, and she is one of the ones that will keep them focused.”
Lett said she admires the game of Woods, her former teammate and two-time Talladega County 4A-5A Player of the Year. Lett noted that Woods, a hitter, could make the transition to setter when that’s what the team needed.
“She is playing in college right now, so as another athlete and playing with her, I really look up to her,” Lett said. “She has accomplished many of her goals. I just hope to be like her, make my statement, go to college and do what I want to do.”