Lincoln volleyball opens 2020 season with tri-match Thursday

Lincoln High School’s volleyball team opens the 2020 season with a tri-match against Leeds and Pell City on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Going into the season there was some uncertainty if they would be able to play sports this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lincoln head coach Patty Hansen is optimistic about the season, despite the many challenges that they are facing.
“It is going to be very different,” Hansen said. “I am just thankful that we are going to be able to start and hopefully, get some games in. Hopefully, we can finish the whole season and that is what we are all hoping for.”
In late July, the AHSAA announced that fall sports will be played on time and released guidelines and protocols to keep players safe. Hansen said she is going to do everything she can to keep her players safe. One of the many guidelines that Hansen and Co. will have to follow this season is cleaning balls when they are out of play.
“We don’t have to wear a mask during play, but we will be wearing masks when we are on the bench,” Hansen said. “Coaches will have to wear masks on the bench. Our score table will have a mask on and only the home team is at the table. The other few things that they have changed is the coin toss, the coaches are the only ones that come to the middle court, no girls. We will be socially distanced though.”
Another one of the precautions that will be taken is limiting how many fans can enter the gym by 60 percent.
“Our seating capacity is 40 percent at Lincoln and our county schools,” she said. “That puts a different perspective on how things are run. We will run our game here on two courts and one in middle school. We will have to run them in rounds. We are going to ask teams that are not playing and their fans to exit the gym. It is different but it is doable. We are going to make this work. We are excited and thankful that they get to play.”
Last season, Lincoln finished the season with a 36-15 record and lost in the AHSAA Class 4A Super Regionals to Central Florence. The Lady Golden Bear accomplished several of their goals in 2019, like winning their fourth area title in a row last season and earning their third straight county championship.
This season, Lincoln moved up to Class 5A and they will compete in Area 11 against Alexandria, Moody, and St. Clair County. Even though Lincoln is in a new area, Hansen’s goals for her team have not changed.
“We still want to do well,” Hansen said. “We want to work hard and do what we need to do to get to the next level in super regionals. We want to win the county. We have teams in our county getting better. It is going to be a challenging season with the changes and those types of things. You are going to have to be flexible and go with it. We have to do what we need to get the girls ready to play.”
Lincoln lost six seniors from last season’s team, but they still have several talented players returning this fall.
“We have Katie Gowers coming back, she is one of our setters,” Hansen said. “Karson Ruggs is coming back as a setter. Brittany Swain is coming back as our big middle. McKenzie Smith on the opposite side as a big middle. Haylee –Grace Mullinax and Mckynlee Young will be coming back; they were starters in the back of our defense as a defensive specialist and libero. We have two good left (side hitters) coming back in Emma Hobbs and Jaycee Woods. They are going to make their presence known, they are going to be good. We have several to back up the team on the back (row) with our defense, we have Kamryn Carr, Baylee Ruggs. We have a good back in Clarke Cunningham, Jaliah King who is a right-side hitter. We are going to have a well-balanced team and we are going to do well. We are going to step up to the challenge with all these guidelines and expectations. They have stepped up to the plate and they are ready to play.”
It is uncertain how long Lincoln and other volleyball programs will be able to play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hansen hopes that they will be able to get in a full season and she hopes that her players make the right decisions off the court to make it possible.
“I have stressed to the girls not just being smart here at the school and practices,” Hansen said. “You make smart choices when you are at home, out in public, or in whatever you are doing. If you want to continue this season it is going to be important that we do everything we can to stay healthy.”