Lincoln upsets Talladega in overtime

TALLADEGA — Tripp Ward scored nine points in overtime to lead Lincoln past defending county champions Talladega, 69-60 in the semifinals of the Talladega County Basketball Tournament.
With the win, the Golden Bears advance to the championship game where they will face Sylacauga Saturday night at 7:30.
Lincoln head coach Doug Ward, Tripp’s father, is elated that his team was able to overcome its recent struggles to earn a spot in the championship game.
“We told them (after the game) that it’s not very often you get to play for something that means something,” Doug Ward said. “This means something. These guys wanted to change the culture; they wanted to put Lincoln back on the map. They want to put some banners in the rafters and we are starting to head that way. After being in a low spot, we are coming out of it and I’m excited to see what happens.”
Tripp Ward, a sophomore, came up clutch for the Golden Bears. Lincoln opened the extra period by going on an 8-2 run. Lincoln’s Jakorrian Davis ignited the run as he was able to get to the basket for a layup to make it 58-56. After getting stops on defense, Lincoln was able to spread the floor and find Ward for a pair of 3’s. Ward nailed his first 3–pointer of the overtime period from the left wing to give Lincoln a 61-56 lead. Less than 40 seconds later, Ward nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key to increase Lincoln’s lead to 64-56 with 2:03 left in overtime.
“When we got into halftime, I missed five 3’s in a row,” Tripp Ward said. “They told me to take my time because I was rushing them. They told me to take my time. My teammates were able to get me good shots and I was able to come through.”
Talladega was able to cut the lead down to 64-60 after sophomore RJ Jones made back-to-back baskets.
Ward and the Golden Bears continued to come up with big plays in the final minute. Ward would get an old fashion three-point play as he scored a layup off a Talladega turnover. Ward completed the three-point play as he drained a free throw to make it 67-60 with 50 seconds left in the game.
Lincoln head coach Doug Ward was proud of the way his son stepped up when the team needed him the most.
”You are always glad to see your son succeed,” Lincoln head coach Doug Ward said. “I’m very tough on him. He takes a lot being the coach’s son. He showed up tonight, he hit those two big shots. I’m proud of him as a dad and I’m proud of him as a coach.”
After losing in several close games to Talladega over the past couple of years, Lincoln wanted to prove that they could beat the Tigers.
“We wanted it more than they did,” Tripp Ward said. “We wanted to play more. This is payback from last year when we lost in the county tournament to them.”
What to know
— Lincoln overcame a 46-37 deficit in the final period to force overtime. The Golden Bears went on a 15-3 run to take a 52-49 lead with 2:07 left in regulation. Talladega however responded with a 7-2 run which was capped off by Traveon Traylor’s layup to give the Tigers a 56-54 lead. With 15 seconds left in the game, Isaiah Ashley hit a layup to send the game into overtime
— Jayden Woods and Camare Hampton scored 14 and 13 points respectively for the Golden Bears. Jakorrian Davis came up big for the Golden Bears in the fourth quarter and overtime. Davis scored 10 of his points in the final two periods.
— RJ Jones led the way for Talladega with 14 points. Traylor and Kylan Curry scored 11 points apiece for the Tigers.
Who said
— Lincoln head coach Doug Ward on the Golden Bears getting back on track in the county tournament: “We hit a low spot about a week and a half ago at Moody. We got beat 70-34. We came back and changed our whole defensive system and our defensive scheme. We got where our guys are reacting instead of thinking. I’m just proud of the way the guys have fought this whole time. They have never given up. It has been a struggle to do things; we have lost a lot of close games… This is a big win for our guys. It could have happened to a better group. They have worked hard and they have stuck with it.”
Up next
— Lincoln will take on Sylacauga tonight at 7:30 in the championship game of the county tournament.
— Talladega takes on Alexandria on Monday at 7:30 p.m.