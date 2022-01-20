Lincoln upsets Fayetteville to advance to semifinals

The Lincoln High School’s boys basketball team upset No.1 seed Fayetteville 94-79 in the quarterfinals of the Talladega County Basketball Tournament on Wednesday night.
With the win, the Golden Bears will take on Talladega in the semifinals on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
The Golden Bears used a fast start to take control of the game on Wednesday. Lincoln opened the game on an 11-2 run. Trip Ward scored five of his eight points during the opening run. Ward nailed two of the four 3-pointers that Lincoln hit in the first quarter. Lincoln also received instant offense from Jai Tanner off the bench. Tanner scored seven points in the first to help Lincoln take a 29-9 lead going into the second quarter.
Lincoln continued to dominate in the second as their lead increased to 50-20 late in the period. The Wolves however would go on an 11-0 run to close the half which included a one-hand heave from Marlon Cook from midcourt at the buzzer. Zeke DeLoach sparked the run as he scored eight points during the run.
Fayetteville was able to slow Lincoln down from behind the arc in the second half, but Lincoln was able to get penetration and get easy layups.
For the second game in a row, Isiah Ashley had his way in the paint. Ashley scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half. All of Ashley’s field goals came off layups.
“He has been stepping up the last few games,” Lincoln point guard Jayden Woods said.
Woods’ ability to penetrate Fayetteville’s defense was a major reason for Ashley’s success in the paint. When a Fayetteville defender didn’t stop the ball, Woods was able to get to the goal for easy layups. Woods finished with 14 points for the Golden Bears
“I feel like they put me in the best position to make plays,” Woods said. “Knowing the athletes that we got and that we can get to the rack when we want. When I wasn’t able to get to the rack, I was able to get my teammates involved. “
Offensively, Lincoln was able to get the shots that they wanted, but Fayetteville was able to as well in the second half.
Pacey DeLoach tried to get the Wolves back into the game in the fourth quarter. The senior scored 16 of his 21 points in the final eight minutes of the game. Pacey DeLoach nailed a 3 -pointer in the final seconds to cut the lead to 90-79, but Lincoln was able to hit free throws late to make it 94-79.
“This was the second game in a row that the first quarter has really sunk us,” Fayetteville head coach Matthew Moore said. “The first quarter against Coosa wasn’t great. We outscored them by 11 until we had to start fouling at the end of the game. We ended up losing by 12 points. We were able to get it down to five twice against those guys. It was the same thing here. We traded baskets with them in the second half and we were in a situation where we couldn’t do that. We have to fire off from the beginning better. The energy wasn’t quite what it needed to be to start the game.”
What to know
- Lincoln had a balanced attack on Wednesday as five players scored in double-digits. Camare Hampton scored 16 points, Tanner scored 14 points, and Jakorrian Davis scored 11 points.
- Zeke Gosset and Marlon Cook scored 18 points apiece for the Wolves. Coy Hightower scored 16 points for Fayetteville.
- Lincoln takes on Talladega in the semifinals on Friday. Lincoln is 0-3 against Talladega this season.
Who said
Lincoln Jai Tanner said he expects the Golden Bears to be prepared for the challenge.
“We have to be ready for it as a team,” Tanner said. “We have to go out there and execute. They have a great team and a great program. I think we are looking to fulfill the moment.
Moore on the performance of Coy Hightower
Coy Hightower stepped up for us. 16 points is by far the most points that he has had for us. I definitely give him credit, he really stepped up for us.