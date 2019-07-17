Lincoln PARD gets Foundation for Better Health grant

Lincoln Parks and Recreation Director Roben Duncan said part of the Foundation for Better Health grant will pay for a new fence around the playground at the First Avenue Park.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Lincoln Parks and Recreation Director Roben Duncan announced at Tuesday morning’s council work session that the department received a $15,000 grant for park improvements. 

The city received the grant from the Foundation for Better Health of Birmingham, she said at the meeting. 

Duncan said the grant is a non-matching grant. 

The city will use the money to help pay for fencing around the playground at the First Avenue Park, as well as to help build a new pavilion for the First Avenue Park. She said funds from the grant could also be used to help pay for a new backstop for the practice field at First Avenue Park. 

