Lincoln Parks and Recreation Director Roben Duncan announced at Tuesday morning’s council work session that the department received a $15,000 grant for park improvements.
The city received the grant from the Foundation for Better Health of Birmingham, she said at the meeting.
Duncan said the grant is a non-matching grant.
The city will use the money to help pay for fencing around the playground at the First Avenue Park, as well as to help build a new pavilion for the First Avenue Park. She said funds from the grant could also be used to help pay for a new backstop for the practice field at First Avenue Park.