LINCOLN -- A crowd comprised of local clergy, city leaders and community members gathered around the flagpole of Lincoln City Hall on Thursday during a special ceremony at noon in honor of this year’s National Day of Prayer.
The municipalities of Talladega and Sylacauga also recognized the day with prayer-filled programs of their own.
This year’s theme was “Love One Another, Just as I Have Loved You.”
Lincoln High School graduates Jamario Howard, JaMychol Baker and Tae Knight served as guest speakers at the Lincoln ceremony.
“We’ve been asked to speak about love today,” Howard said. “You don’t have to be rich or famous to spread it. Love is a strong emotion, and just one act of kindness can affect someone’s entire life.”
Echoed Knight, “It’s important to always spread positive energy to others. You never know what a person is going through.”
The trio recently gained national attention for their good deed at an area restaurant.
In a Facebook post April 18,Howard said he, Baker and Knight had all gone to dine at Brad’s Bar-B-Que in Oxford, when he noticed an elderly woman nearby, Eleanor, sitting in solitude.
“My exact thought was, ‘Dang, I’d hate to have to eat alone.’ So after thinking about it a minute, I walked over to her and asked if I could sit with her,” Howard said. “She said yes, and we talked for a minute, and after a while of talking she told me she lost her husband, and that tomorrow would have been their 60th anniversary.
“The point in this is always be kind and be nice to people. You never know what they are going through.”
Their story has since spread beyond Facebook and other social media. It has now been featured on the Today Show, CNN, the BBC and many other television networks and publications.
“We never expected to get all of this attention or go viral,” Howard said.
The three LHS graduates noted it was their first time to attend Lincoln’s National Day of Prayer ceremony.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to speak,” Howard said. “The Lincoln schools and community helped shape us into who we are. The schools have a strict no bullying policy and have always taught us to be kind to others.”
Howard, Baker and Knight have plans to establish their own outreach organization called “Men of Difference.”
“We want to help give a voice to those who don’t have one,” Howard said. “We want to help the homeless, elderly -- and get involved with local programs, such as Big Brothers and Big Sisters of America. We hope this will help promote positive change in the world.”
During Lincoln’s ceremony, community members, city officials and local clergy also offered multiple prayers for the government, military, media, family, churches, education, businesses, youth and senior citizens.
Additionally, children from the Lincoln Learning Center sang a rendition of “Jesus Loves Me.”
In Talladega, the program was divided into six different sections, with a different guest pastor offering prayers in each area, including the church, the home, the community, businesses, leadership and government.
Christ Deliverance Christian Center Pastor Barbara Embry; Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center Executive Director Russell Klinner; Bemiston Baptist Church Pastor Kory Burel; Talladega County DHR Minister Andy Carden; Dr. Darius Williams, who is both a pastor and the principal of Talladega High School; and First Baptist Church of Talladega Pastor Robert Klotz all participated.
At the south end of the county, Sylacauga joined Talladega and Lincoln with a program of its own at City Hall.
“Today, we had people gather from different denominations and vocations,” Sylacauga police Chaplain Mark Ledbetter said. “As Christians, it’s important to keep authority figures and the government in our prayers. We hope to continue this observance and we appreciate everyone who participated.”
The National Day of Prayer was established as an annual event in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and was signed into law by President Harry Truman. The observance is founded on the constitutional rights of freedom of speech and freedom of religion and can be celebrated by all Americans.
-- Staff writers Chris Norwood and Denise Sinclair contributed to this story.