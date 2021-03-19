Lincoln sophomore leads the attack in dominant performance against Childersburg

CHILDERSBURG — Lincoln sophomore Adyson Hendrix put Childersburg’s defense on its heels early and often, but the sophomore saved her best for last when Hendrix scored the final goal to end the 10-0 victory in the 58th minute.
“I mean, she couldn’t put in a better spot,” Lincoln coach William Bailey said. “Side netting, option side of the goalie with her left foot, that is a really hard finish, and she makes it look easy.”
Things looked easy for the sophomore all night as Hendrix finished the game with a team-high four goals after scoring six times against the Tigers (1-5) the last time these teams met on Feb. 23.
Hendrix got things started early for Lincoln (8-7) when she scored in the fourth minute off a throw-in from senior Grace Linn. The senior set Hendrix up again in the 22nd minute. Linn scored a goal of her own in the 17th minute after placing a penalty shot dead center and just below the crossbar.
“The biggest thing is we want to start fast,” Bailey said. “Especially in soccer, if you can score one early, it just changes the whole outcome of the game. You gain that momentum.”
Three to know
— Childersburg goalkeeper Josie Munoz finished her first-ever start at the position with eight saves. Her best sequence of the night came in the 19th minute. Munoz initially struggled to corral the ball after it bounced off the crossbar, but she recovered quickly to record back-to-back saves less than 30 seconds apart.
— Lincoln handed the Tigers a 12-0 loss in the first half the last time these teams met in the Talladega County Tournament. Childersburg coach Anita Foy said she was pleased with the growth her players demonstrated this time out. The Childersburg coach said the biggest difference involves her team’s newfound versatility. “They’re able to play more than one position now so if I do any type of subbing, they know exactly what they’re doing,” Foy said.
— Five other Golden Bears, including Olivia Jones, Jamie Heath, Kanami Welchel, Makiah Swain and Clarke Cunningham, took two shots or less but still managed to find the back of the net in the victory.
Who said
— Foy said Munoz recently attended a non-mandatory practice during the weekend in order to prepare for her first start at goalkeeper. “Her work ethic is one of the reasons I put her back there, and she does the same thing at school. … So she has definitely exceeded our expectations.”
— Bailey on Linn’s performance. “She’s always been very good on the ball. Defenders have had a very hard time taking it from her feet. … when she gets the ball at her feet, that is when we’re at our best.”
Up next
— Lincoln travels to Ashville on March 30.
— Childersburg travels to St. Clair County on March 29.