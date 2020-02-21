Lincoln softball: Morgan Allison follows old teammate, signs with Southern Union

Morgan Allison signed a letter-of-intent to play softball at Southern Union Community College.
Allison signed Friday morning in the gymnasium of Lincoln High School.
Having someone she looks up to and considers a sister already attending Southern Union played a role in Allison’s decision to sign with the school.
“At first, I was very nervous, then we went to watch one of their games on Monday night, so I feel a lot more comfortable with the atmosphere of the school that I am going to be going to,” Allison said. “I got to get a feel for the coaching and everyone down there.
“My old teammate, Savannah Sands, goes to Southern Union, and we are really close. So, I will feel really comfortable because we have a lot of similarities.
“She felt like that was the best place for her. Now, I also feel like that is going to be a good fit for me.”
Allison was drawing interest from several small four-year universities, but she felt going to a two-year institution was a better fit for her.
Allison said signing now takes some stress off of her going into the season.
“I get to play my senior year and have fun,” she said. “I don’t have to worry about recruiters or proving myself to anyone. It is good to know where I am going.”
Last season, Lincoln finished 36-20 and reached the Class 4A West Central Regional Tournament.
Several key players from 2019 are back, and the team is excited about two players who have transferred in.
“I think that we are going to do really well this season,” Allison said. “We had two new girls move in who I think are really going to help us in the field and in the lineup.
“Our one through six batters in the lineup are going to be very strong. I feel as long as we work together, we are not going to have any problems.”
Allison said Southern Union can expect her to come in with a positive attitude and a willingness to do what it takes to contribute to the team right away.
“I think I am someone that is good around everybody,” she said. “I get along with everyone pretty much … I also hope that I will be an asset in the lineup, on the mound and in the outfield. I would love to get the opportunity to play in the outfield for them. Overall, I hope I am looked at as a good person and as a leader.”