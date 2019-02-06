LINCOLN -- Lincoln High School senior Nick Pope secured his college future Wednesday by signing a letter-of-intent to play football at Shorter University in Rome, Georgia.
Pope, whose 219 career points put him as the 10th-highest scoring kicker in Alabama High School Athletic Association history, said he chose the Division II Hawks over a preferred walk-on offer from Northern Illinois and a late attempt by South Alabama to woo the prospect.
He also had an offer from Culver-Stockton College (Canton, Missouri), an NAIA school, and took a visit to Huntingdon College.
“Whenever I went on the visit at Shorter, it just felt at home for me,” Pope said. “It was close to home. It was only an hour and 30 minutes away. I love the campus feel. They just got a new coaching staff. I really connected with the coaching staff well.”
Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker said Pope’s work ethic and desire to improve his craft was one of the best displays he’s seen in a young athlete looking to reach the next level.
“When I came in two years ago, he was pretty polished,” Zedaker said. “What I worked on more ... with (him was his) mentality, confidence and what he was going to do when he gets in the game. He’s got all those attributes.
“He’s probably hands-down the best kicker that I’ve ever coached, but he’s an unbelievable athlete, too. He runs a 4.5 40-yard dash, and he’s a beast in the weight room. All of that allows him to get this opportunity to play at the next level. We’re extremely proud of him.”
He added colleges that might have passed on Pope due to his small stature missed out on a great athlete. Pope was listed at 5-foot-5, 115 pounds on the fall football roster.
“Well, you know, the colleges are looking for that prototype kid,” Zedaker said. “They all have a size, a weight and a look that they’re looking for, so that may have hurt him a little bit in his size. But once you see him kick, he does everything that a 6-foot-2 guy does and does it a lot better.
“I think he found a home in Shorter where he really likes the coaching staff, the energy that this new staff is bringing, what they’re wanting to build at Shorter and the brand they’re trying to build. He bonded really well with that coaching staff.
“Ultimately, that’s where he felt most comfortable going, and they’re getting a gem. They’re getting a Division I kicker.”
In his senior season, Pope earned all-state honors as a second-team selection as Lincoln went from 1-9 playing in Class 5A in 2017 to 7-4 in 4A and a Region 4 championship.
“Some of my favorite moments was this year in comparison to last year,” Pope said. “My favorite part in general was just turning the season around this year. We went to the first round of the playoffs and we won the region. We accomplished a lot of our goals … The support I’ve gotten from my teammates. I couldn’t have done it without them and Coach Z.”
Pope doesn’t just excel on the football field. As a soccer player, he ranks 14th in goals scored in state history with 104 and has one more season to add to that total.
“I would love to play both in college, but … college soccer goes on at the same time as football does,” he said. “They’re both fall sports. I would have loved to do that, but I’m going to finish out my soccer season and dedicate my next four years at Shorter just to play good football.”
He added he planned to work on the core classes while he mulled over what career path he wants to pursue after college.
“I have two things in mind,” Pope said. “I either want to go into nursing because my mom is a nurse ... I also would like to go into coaching, maybe at the college level instead of high school. Those two things definitely interest me.”
Pope said he was thankful for his coaches, his parents, his teammates and friends, and he hopes he’ll see some of them in the stands next season.