Lincoln’s Logan’s Landing the place for big tourney Saturday

The city’s ventures at its city-owned and -operated Lincoln’s Landing will be in the spotlight Saturday as bass anglers from throughout the region come to town for some of Logan Martin Lake’s magic.
Members of the Lincoln City Council added the event — sponsored by the Coosa River Team Trail for this Saturday, March 4 — to its list of sponsored events that bring top fishing to town at the location.
The city will provide approximately $3,600, along with the use of the facility to support the tournament, following a City Council vote Tuesday night.
The city also receives revenue, along with exposure to other use of the location, in the launch fees it receives for events, said Les Robinson, who oversees Lincoln Landing for the city.
The public is invited to attend the tournaments, and enjoy watching tournament participants as they cruise the Logan Martin stop on the trail tour, Robinson said. And if tournament weigh-ins are what folks want to see, Robinson said these are expected to take place at about 2:30 or 3 p.m. Saturday.
The city of Lincoln has owned the site for about two years now, and is booking events through 2025.
The Council also addressed some properties among the city’s list of locations that have been reported as in violation of the city’s nuisance ordinance.
Those considered Monday were among properties that have been cited for possible violations of the property elements of the ordinance, not the conditions of structures on the property, said Mayor Lew Watson.
These included property located at 205 Riverbend Lane, Lot 17 Riverbend Land and 450 Winners Circle.
Owners of property cited for violations are notified by letter and publication notices in the newspaper of record for public notices.
Upon receiving these, owners are advised to contact the city’s Building Inspection Department for information and to submit evidence of work being done to address the violation.
If the violations are not addressed by property owners, they may be further addressed by the city with costs incurred applied to owners as liens placed on the property.
Also Tuesday, the Council recommended approval for rezoning two parcels of property located at 530 Magnolia Street from Residential Single Family to General Business zoning.
The change was recommended by the city’s zoning board.