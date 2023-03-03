 Skip to main content
Lincoln’s Logan’s Landing the place for big tourney Saturday

 By Bob Crisp, Daily Home chief photographer, bcrisp@dailyhome.com

The city’s ventures at its city-owned and -operated Lincoln’s Landing will be in the spotlight Saturday as bass anglers from throughout the region come to town for some of Logan Martin Lake’s magic.

Members of the Lincoln City Council added the event — sponsored by the Coosa River Team Trail for this Saturday, March 4 — to its list of sponsored events that bring top fishing to town at the location.