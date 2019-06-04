LINCOLN -- Joshua Nathan Smith graduated from Alabama A&M University with honors and outstanding achievements May 3.
Smith is the son of District Elder Nathaniel and Valarie Smith, grandson of Sherman and Barbara Lane, and the late Charles Smith and Barbara Smith, of Lincoln.
Smith was magna cum laude and received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry with 3.6 GPA. He attends Emmanuel Temple Church, where he plays the keyboard and sings with the choir.
He was recruited by the Department of Justice and starts training for his employment in Washington soon.