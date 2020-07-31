Lincoln’s first storm shelter is almost ready

LINCOLN -- The city of Lincoln’s first storm shelter is nearing completion.
“It's presently there under construction,” Mayor Lew Watson said Monday.
Watson said he did not expect the installation of the pre-engineered building to take long. After the shelter is finished, the city is looking to add paved parking areas closer to the facility, he said.
The shelter is behind the old Lincoln High School gym, which is used as a community center. The shelter will be able to hold 177 people and is the first within Lincoln’s city limits.
The Talladega County Emergency Management Agency lists all of the county’s certified shelters. Though there are shelters in the city of Talladega and town of Munford, both are too far for most Lincoln residents to safely travel to in case of severe weather. All of the other shelters are in the southern part of the county.
The Lincoln City Council approved a $145,005 bid for the shelter from Survive-A-Storm Shelter in early February.
Watson said the project was spearheaded by council member Shelly Barnhart.
“It was really important to me for people to have a place to go where they could feel safe,” Barnhart told The Daily Home in February.
Watson and Barnhart have both noted many families in Lincoln live in manufactured homes, which offer less protection during severe weather.
Watson said in February he would like this to be the first of several shelters in Lincoln. Specifically, he said he wants the next one to be on the western side of Lincoln, near Embry’s crossroads. The mayor said that section of town has a high concentration of manufactured homes.