Lincoln’s Drew Middle School receives STEM certification

LINCOLN — Charles R. Drew Middle School last week received STEM certification through Cognia, formerly known as AdvancED.
Drew Middle joins Lincoln High, Lincoln Elementary, Childersburg Middle, Fayetteville, Munford Elementary, Munford Middle, Munford High and Winterboro High schools in the Talladega County system in achieving this honor.
After successful evaluations, including on-campus visits, Drew was awarded the certification Thursday, Nov. 14.
“STEM” stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
To become STEM-certified, system officials note, a school must provide evidence it uses STEM strategies throughout the school and curriculum. A school must also meet several different STEM standards.
“I’m very proud of our school and the Lincoln community,” said Tim Young, principal of Drew Middle. “All three of our schools are now STEM certified. It’s been a total team effort in establishing exceptional learning for our students.”
According to BusinessWire, AdvancedEd and Measured Progress, two leading education nonprofits, merged in November 2018. The combined company changed its name to “Cognia,” which comes from the Latin word “cognitio,” which means knowledge, in August.
Young said becoming STEM certified has been a longtime mission for Drew.
“It’s something we have worked hard on for about a year and a half. It’s amazing to see how we have transformed as a school,” he said.
Young also emphasized the significance of having STEM education and project-based-learning in the school’s curriculum.
“Students are always changing, and as educators, it’s important that we keep up,” he said. “To be able to reach them, we have to understand how to properly teach them.”
Added Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, “I offer my congratulations to Drew Middle School for earning STEM certification. Drew Middle School is the perfect example of rich, engaged instruction occurring in all classrooms. Teachers are masterful in their approach to project-based learning and in connecting projects with real world applications. I am thrilled that Drew Middle School joins the ranks of other schools in Talladega County who have also achieved this prestigious distinction.”
System officials have noted all 17 schools in the Talladega County system are working toward achieving STEM certification through Cognia.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.