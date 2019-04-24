Lincoln's Christavia Curry signs to continue softball career at Montevallo

LINCOLN -- Christavia Curry signed a letter-of-intent to play softball at Montevallo on Wednesday morning in the gymnasium at Lincoln High School.
Curry is the seventh Lady Golden Bear to sign in the last three seasons, and she is the second to sign with Montevallo in the last two years, joining Carlee Mullinax, the daughter of Lincoln’s head coach.
Curry said she knew Montevallo was where she wanted to spend the next four years.
“I am happy there,” Curry said. “I feel like I have a good opportunity to see a lot playing time my freshman year. I feel like that is where I belong.
“Coach (Lindsay) Vanover has always said that I belong there, and that is where I belong. The last time that I went up there when I signed, she was like, ‘We have been trying to get you for three years, and it is finally happening.’
“I’m glad to be going to play at the next level because many people don’t get to play at the next level. I am just blessed with the opportunity.”
Curry had several other offers, but she felt most comfortable at Montevallo.
She has also been comfortable at the plate in 2019.
The senior switch hitter has had success on the left side of the plate this season. During spring break, Curry set a state record for hits in consecutive at-bats, going 16-for-16 in the Gulf Coast Classic tournament with 11 runs, seven RBIs and two walks.
Curry, who was an all-state selection as a sophomore, also set the record for most consecutive times reaching base safely with 18, which tied the 2013 mark of American Christian’s Chandler Dare.
“Usually, when someone is scoring position, I would hit right-handed because I hit with power on the right side,” Curry said. “I have been staying on the left side because that is what Montevallo wants ... because of my speed. It has been working.”
Lincoln head coach Chad Mullinax was thrilled Curry has an opportunity to play on the next level. He is also pleased about having a chance to watch her play at Montevallo.
“I am excited to see her go to Montevallo because my daughter goes there, too, so I will get to see her play a lot,” Mullinax said. “I have been around Montevallo a lot, and they are excited about her coming.
“Christavia is great. Her speed, her attitude, her ability to read the defense when she is slapping. She is one of the best ones that I have seen in quite some time. Montevallo is getting a good one.”
Curry is having a stellar season for Lincoln. She has a batting average over .500 with 65 hits and more than 20 RBIs as the Lady Golden Bears’ leadoff hitter.
Curry has been limited for most of the spring with a shoulder injury, but with the postseason approaching, she is finally healthy.
“My dad told me that I waited until my last year to be really focused,” Curry said. “He was like, ‘Better late than never.’ I try to stay positive, even if I had a bad game. If I don’t hit the first at-bat, I know that I have to find a way to get on the next at-bat … I was just trying to make an impact at the plate since that was the only thing I could do for my team. I am happy to be back 100 percent now.”
Curry said she was grateful for everyone who played a role in making her dream of competing on the next level become a reality.
“I want to thank God and my parents,” she said. “They have done so much for me. They took me to practice and they were here with me on the journey. I owe them everything.
“My coaches, I owe them. I have only known Coach Chad (Mullinax) for three years, but he has been a great coach. I love my teammates. … I hope we make it to state this year. They have been here and they have supported me. I would like to thank my pawpaw. He is not here with us. If he was, he would be my No. 1 fan. He would be happy for me.”