LINCOLN -- Christavia Curry was selected as The Daily Home Player of the Week after making history over spring break for Lincoln High School’s softball team.
Curry reached base 18 consecutive times, which helped the Lady Golden Bears go 4-2 in Gulf Coast III tournament at Gulf Shores.
“Last week, we were in Gulf Shores and at first, I didn’t know that I was having a perfect weekend,” Curry said. “My dad, on the first day, was like, ‘It is just a fluke.’ The next day, I did it again and he was like, ‘I don’t know.’ The next day, I did it again. I didn’t know that I had a perfect weekend until afterwards. I had 16 hits and two walks. My dad was like, ‘That has to be a record.’ I looked it up, and it was a record.”
The senior went 16-for-16 at the plate for the tournament with 11 runs, seven RBIs and two walks.
Curry set the state record with 15 consecutive hits during a six-game span. She also set the record for most consecutive times reaching base safely with 18, which ties American Christian’s Chandler Dare’s record set in 2013.
“ I was feeling good,” Curry said. “My dad said I needed to step it up some, and that’s what I did. My teammates were happy for me and they (were) pushing me and telling me to keep it going. That's what I did. When I looked it up, I saw that an Alabama player did it and Mr. Chad (Mullinax) was like she is great. He was like, ‘Now you are up there.’”
Curry is a switch hitter for the Lady Golden Bears, but during her hit streak, she did most of her damage batting from the left side.
“It was working,” she said. “My speed was working. Even before the game, my dad was working with me and I hit three buckets before every game. It was working. I kept going through the five hole, the six hole, the middle or the gap. My speed was helping me.”
Lincoln head coach Chad Mullinax lauded the way Curry performed while they were in Gulf Shores. The first-year head coach said that Curry is a vital piece to their offense.
“She plays a big part in our success,” Mullinax said. “If she gets, on we score. We have been preaching to her (that) if she gets on base, we are going to score. 16 hits in a row and they were all singles. She reads the defense so good, and she put the ball where she wants it.
“She is just seeing the ball good. She had seven or eight stolen bases. She scored 11 times. In two games, she scored every run in the game. That’s what expect from her. She is a senior; she has played all of her life. She is going to play college ball at Montevallo, so you expect that.”
The Montevallo commit has lofty goals for her final season in black and gold.
“We want to get to state,” Curry said. “We have never been to state before. This is my senior year, and I want to go out with a bang. Hopefully, we go to state. I think we can do it.”
Mullinax said in this final month of regular-season play that he needs Curry to continue to do what she has been doing.
“I barely tell her what to do because she is so smart and reads it so well,” Mullinax said. “I watch her eyes and she watches the people in the field until the pitch is thrown. She just scatters everything out and (if) they don't charge, she drops it. If they charge, she pops it right over her head or right through the hole. She reads well enough to where I don't have to tell her what to do. I just need her to be consistent and get on base.”