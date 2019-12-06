LINCOLN -- Austin Creamer signed a letter-of-intent to wrestle at Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas.
Creamer signed during a ceremony in the Lincoln High School gym Friday afternoon.
“It is an amazing accomplishment and a blessing,” Creamer said. “First, I would like to thank God. Without God, I wouldn’t be where I am today.
“I want to thank my family, friends and coaches that have put me in the situation that I am (in) with everything that they have taught me.
“I especially want to thank Hunter Baines; he is like my big brother. He always knows what to say during wrestling season. Last season, he was always supporting me and asking me how were things going. He always motivated me to get better. He always had the right answer for everything that I went through.”
Creamer is the third Lincoln wrestler in the last decade to earn a wrestling scholarship. Creamer said he knew Lyon was the place for him after he visited the school last week.
“It is a community that everybody welcomes you into,” he said. “Nobody knew me in the community itself, but everybody was so welcoming. Everybody knew I was the new kid coming from so far away to compete and get an education up there.”
Lincoln’s wrestling coach, Skylar Mansfield, has been an advocate for athletes to play multiple sports. The veteran coach said Creamer’s signing shows athletes they don’t have to compete in one of the three major sports to have a chance at a scholarship to compete at the next level.
“Austin’s signing is something that is important for the sport of wrestling and multi-sport athletes,” Mansfield said. “Austin played football, he plays baseball and wrestles.
“With baseball being his primary (sport), for him to sign a wrestling scholarship is huge for the sport of wrestling. It shows most of the guys that football, baseball and basketball don’t have to be your ticket to college. His signing shows that opportunities are all over the place.”
Wrestling on the collegiate level isn’t something Creamer always thought that he would be doing.
“My freshman year, I was playing in showcase baseball tournaments and trying to get recognized for baseball,” he said. “It was shortly after that that I realized wrestling is going to be where I make my money, and here I am.”
Focusing on wrestling has paid off for Creamer. In late November, he earned the 100th win of his four-year varsity career.
Not having to worry about his future seems like it would’ve lightened some of the pressure, but Creamer said signing has done the complete opposite.
“If anything, it puts a target on my back,” Creamer said. “Everybody is going to be like, ‘I beat that kid, so I can have his scholarship.’ I still have a lot to prove. It is going to make me work harder and compete harder.”
Mansfield said Lyon can expect Creamer to do the best he can on and off the mat.
“They can expect a hard worker, a dedicated athlete that is strong in his faith,” Mansfield said. “He is going to do everything the right way.”