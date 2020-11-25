Lincoln’s Amy Stephens named career tech teacher of the year

LINCOLN--- Lincoln High School agriscience teacher Amy Stephens has been named the Alabama Career Technical Education Teacher of the Year.
Stephens was awarded the honor on Nov. 16 by the Alabama Association of Career and Technical Educators during the organization's annual conference. The event was held virtually due to the pandemic.
Stephens, who has been teaching for 13 years, eight of which have been at Lincoln, said it was an honor to be recognized by her peers.
“It feels wonderful,” she said, but added she isn't sure who nominated her for the award in the first place.
During Stephens’ time at Lincoln, she has worked to expand its agriscience program by offering students more varied classes to participate in.
She said one of the things she likes most about teaching the subject is the wide variety of smaller subjects that make up the curriculum.
“There are more classes offered in agriscience than other pathways,” she said, adding that recently the curriculum was changed to include around 40 different agriscience classes, down from 50.
Stephens said her degree is in landscape design, but her curriculum also includes carpentry, welding, plant science and looking after animals.
During her time at Lincoln alone, the program has grown to include a chicken coop, greenhouse, goat pen, garden and an outdoor classroom.
“I feel like the kids get a good balance,” Stephens said.
She said students specifically enjoy doing anything hands-on, including a recent project her construction class worked on building a shed in the school’s goat pen.
As for what's after becoming the CTE Teacher of the Year, Stephens said she isn’t sure just yet. She said while she watched the conference in her classroom, she has not yet been contacted by the ALACTE.