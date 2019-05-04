LINCOLN -- Lincoln High School’s softball team cruised past Handley 14-0 in five innings to win the Class 4A, Area 9 championship Friday.
It’s the second time in three years Lincoln has won the area title.
Lincoln will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on Ashville in a regional tournament next week.
“We came out on fire today,” Lincoln head coach Chad Mullinax said. “We have hosted it (the area tournament) a lot here lately, but this is our second area championship in like the last 10 years.
“It is big going in to (regionals). We have a little confidence going. We came out (Friday) on fire. We are pitching great and we are hitting great. We have found our niche.”
Despite playing on their home field, the Lady Golden Bears served as the visitors against Handley.
Lincoln put four runs on the board in the first, which included a three-run homer by Kinsey Smith.
“We were in the building before the game. I could just see it hitting and I could tell that they were ready,” Mullinax said. “We try to talk about bringing it and we have to have it. We have been sluggish here lately. Now, we are getting people back healthy. We are getting back what we got. Hopefully, we are getting hot at the right time.”
That would be more than enough run support for Callie Smith. The junior pitched five shutout innings to earn the win. Smith was selected area tournament MVP.
“It is an honor to be recognized and to be able to have this opportunity,” Smith said. “It’s good to know that my hard work is paying off and my team’s hard work has been paying off.
“We have wanted to win the area tournament for a long time. Last year, we took a hard hit as Heflin beat us two games in a row. … This year, we were ready to play and get after it. We came in and we hit the ball and we fielded the ball. We looked great.”
In three games in the circle in the area tournament, Smith didn’t allow a run and fanned 18.
“You couldn’t ask for more,” Mullinax said. “She was hitting her spots; she was keeping them off balance. She was great.”
Lincoln’s lead increased to 5-0 on a sacrifice fly in the second.
The Lady Golden Bears put the game out of reach in the third, scoring six runs to make it 11-0.
Hayley Grace-Mullinax and Laynie Chappell both drew walks with the bases loaded, which made it 7-0. Christavia Curry hit a two-run single to right field to increase the margin to 9-0. The lead ballooned to 11-0 on an error on the shortstop on off the bat of Kamryn Carr, allowing two runs to score.”
Lincoln scored three runs in the fourth, including another two-run double by Curry, to make it 14-0.
Curry had four RBIs Friday. It was the second game in a row she recorded that many. The senior recorded four RBIs Thursday in Lincoln’s 8-7 win over Cleburne County.