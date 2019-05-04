Talladega, AL (35160)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.