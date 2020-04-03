Lincoln police release ID of man killed in attempted home invasion last weekend

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln Police Department has released the name of a man killed in a shooting last Saturday.
Public Information Officer Amanda Crow said Jesse Gurley was fatally shot while allegedly attempting to illegally enter a house on Rushing Springs Road. The shooting occurred around 7:30 a.m.
Crow said Gurley was shot by the homeowner.
Crow said three males, including Gurley, had allegedly forced entry into the home earlier in the morning. Crow said the men physically assaulted the homeowner and robbed him while holding him at gunpoint. Crow said the three men then left the house before later returning.
Crow said Gurley was allegedly attempting to enter the house a second time when he was fatally shot.
Crow said LPD is seeking any information on the two other men who supposedly took part in the home invasion.
She said anyone with any information should call Investigator Matt Martin at 205-763-4061 or Central Dispatch at 256-761-1556.