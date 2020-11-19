Lincoln police officer resigns following arrest by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln Police Department has confirmed that one of its officers has been arrested.
In a statement, Lincoln Patrol Capt. Zack Tutten said Lincoln Investigator and Public Information Officer Amanda Crow was arrested Nov. 17 by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. The department received a letter of resignation from Crow on Thursday.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said he was aware of the arrest but had few details. Information on the exact charges against Crow was unavailable Thursday.
“We are not sure of all the circumstances at this time,” Watson said. “We expect to see something in the near future.”
In its statement, the LPD said it appreciated the hard work and professionalism of every agency involved in the investigation.
Watson said the news was disappointing, adding the vast majority of law enforcement uphold the highest standards.
The LPD echoed this sentiment.
“We believe that it is of the utmost importance that law enforcement hold ourselves to the standard expected of us by our community and our oath,” the department’s statement said.
Details of Crow’s arrest and the events leading up to it remained largely unclear Thursday, as did any potential repercussions. Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens said he was not familiar with the specifics of the allegations against Crow, but as of Thursday afternoon, he said he did not foresee any impact on any pending criminal prosecutions.
“We’ll have to look at that on a case by case basis,” he said, adding that, like all criminal defendants, Crow is innocent until proven guilty.
Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray said he also did not believe the charges against Crow would impact any current investigation.
“Still,” he said, “this is a black eye for all us in law enforcement, particularly at a time like right now.”
Attempts to reach Calhoun County District Attorney Brian McVeigh and Sheriff Matthew Wade for comment on possible charges were not successful Thursday.
Daily Home Staff Writer Chris Norwood contributed to this story.