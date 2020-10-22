Lincoln police investigating two shootings in as many nights

LINCOLN -- Lincoln police are investigating two shootings over the course of consecutive nights.
Lincoln Police Department Public Information Officer Amanada Crow said the first shooting occurred Tuesday night when Quanderious Richardson, 25, of Lincoln, was shot while driving his car on Second Avenue around 8:45.
“We believe the shots came from the 500 block of Second Avenue,” Crow said.
She said Richardson crashed his car after being struck by the gunfire and was subsequently airlifted to University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham.
Crow said Richardson remained in critical condition at UAB on Thursday afternoon.
Crow said the second incident occurred the following night. She said officers were responding to reports of gunshots in the 500 block of Second Avenue around 9:20 p.m. when they found a 49-year-old man who had been shot on the porch of a nearby home.
Crowe said the man, whose last permanent residence was in Talladega, had apparently been walking down the street when he was shot.
She said the victim was transported by ambulance to UAB. She said the LPD is not releasing the second victim’s name because officers are still working to notify his family of the incident.
The LPD is asking anyone with any information on either of the shootings to please call Capt. Shannon Hallmark at 205-763-4064, Crow at 205-763-4070 or Central Dispatch at 256-761-1566.