Lincoln police enter partnership in effort to identify woman found dead in 2012

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln Police Department has announced it will partner with a Texas company to identify an unidentified female found in 2012.
Lincoln Public Information Officer Amanda Crow said the department is teaming up with Othram Inc. to help identify a woman who was found dead on Allred Road near the Talladega Superspeedway.
According to a press release, the remains were found May 4, 2012, behind an abandoned house less than 5 miles from the Superspeedway. The release said her body was badly decomposed, and there was no identification found on her.
She was wearing a navy sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and off-white house shoes. She was 5-foot-6-inches, weighing approximately 116 pounds with sandy brown/graying hair.
The release also said the autopsy listed her cause of death as lung cancer, and the manner as natural. It was also revealed during the autopsy she had a scar from a prior brain surgery. She had dentures with “POWDERS” engraved on them. There were no fingerprints available due to decomposition.
The release said she has been entered into the National Crime Information Center Database (NCIC) as an unidentified person. Her DNA profile was submitted to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). According to a forensic odontologist resource, the laser engraving on the dentures could be a last name or a manufacturer of the dentures.
Crow said that despite the unidentified woman’s death being natural, the department wants to be able to identify her to give her the dignity she deserves. She said the department wants to be able to put a name on her grave.
Othram Inc.uses DNA sequencing and genomics to advance biometrics and human identification. Othram specializes in forensic testing and works on the cutting edge of DNA and scientific techniques to help identify victims, locate missing persons and uncover perpetrators of crime. The company will be using DNA obtained from the autopsy.
Othram will launch a fundraising campaign to cover the costs of testing. Anyone interested in contributing to the campaign can visit the following link for more information and to make a donation: https://dnasolves.com/articles/lincoln_jane_doe/ .