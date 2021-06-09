Lincoln Police ask for assistance in identifying suspects in Mapco robbery

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Police Department is asking residents for help in identifying suspects in an armed robbery last week.
The incident originally happened in the early morning hours of June 1 at the Mapco on Speedway Boulevard in Eastaboga. Investigator Demarco Willis said two individuals entered the store at about 4 a.m. and used a handgun to intimidate the clerk into giving them money from the cash register.
He said the two suspects then exited the store and left in a waiting car driven by a third individual.
Willis said there is no additional information available in the case at this time. He said that any resident who may know either individual's identity or have any additional information should call Willis at (205) 763-4070 or Investigator Martin at (205) 763-4061. An anonymous tip can also be left on the Talladega 9-1-1 mobile app.