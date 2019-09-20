TALLADEGA -- Lincoln High School’s football team scored 17 unanswered points en route to defeating Talladega 31-13 on Friday night at Mary Dumas Stadium.
With the win, the Golden Bears improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in Class 4A, Region 4.
“it was a great win,” Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker said. “It was a fourth-quarter win; it was a very tight ballgame. Hats off to Talladega. They had a game plan that was pretty effective.
“They came out with some new stuff that we haven’t seen on film, and we had to make some adjustments. I thought our kids did a really good job of adjusting to it. We really didn’t panic with the new formation that they came out in, and we knew that we needed to make them grind some out and see if we could get a fumble or a pick. We were fortunate enough to do that.”
The Golden Bears took a 14-7 lead into intermission, but Talladega was able to cut into that margin early in the third quarter.
The Tigers took the opening drive of the half 70 yards for a score.
Talladega opened the half in a double-wing offense, which caught Lincoln by off guard. After two run plays, Talladega quarterback Nigel Scales was able to roll out to his right and find Michael McGregor down the field for a 67-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown to cut Lincoln’s lead to 14-13. The point-after attempt was no good.
On the ensuing possession, Lincoln was able to drive 58 yards using its ground attack.
Chorion Kelley rushed for 28 yards on the drive, which included 20-yard run to the goal line. Penalties, however, killed the drive as the Golden Bears were whistled for two holds and a delay of game.
Lincoln still was able to come away with points as Shaggy Mellown nailed a 36-yard field goal to increase the lead to 17-13 with 13.7 seconds left in the third period.
Talladega had its opportunities in the final stanza, but a pair of turnovers derailed its chances.
After the Tigers made a stand and forced Lincoln to punt, Jadis Lee called for a fair catch, then muffed the punt, which Lincoln recovered at the Talladega 35.
Lincoln’s Keyshon Townsend capped off the ensuing possession with a 16-yard run through the Tigers’ defense for a touchdown. Mellown’s PAT was good to increase Lincoln’s advantage to 24-13 with 4:01 left.
Talladega committed another turnover less than a minute later at its 13. Kelley scored two plays later from 5 yards out to give Lincoln a 31-13 advantage.
Three to know
-- Kelley rushed for a career-high 149 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Lincoln rushed for 228 yards as a team.
-- Talladega was guilty of four turnovers. Three of those miscues resulted in 21 Lincoln points. JD Davis picked off Scales and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. Tre Garrett also had an interception for Lincoln.
-- Scales threw for 168 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. McGregor had touchdown catches of 27 and 68 yards.
Who said
-- Talladega head coach Shannon Felder on the loss: “I thought we played pretty good early on. We didn’t capitalize on some opportunities that we had. They have a good team. They played well, and we played well. They capitalized on more mistakes than we did tonight. I felt like the team gave a good effort. I know for next week, I have to do a better job of getting them ready to play. I’ll take the loss. I’ll take responsibility for it. I’ll make sure I do a better job getting our team ready to play.”
-- Zedaker on the Golden Bears’ ground attack: “Hats off to the offense. Our rushing game was on point tonight, they did really well. Kelley had an outstanding game. He is a sophomore, he is getting better and better. If he can continue to do that, we can win a lot of ballgames. I know he is very proud of that offensive line for opening up those holes.”
Up next
-- Lincoln travels to take on rival Munford on Friday.
-- Talladega travels to take on Midfield on Friday.