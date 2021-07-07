Lincoln PD, CrimeStoppers join forces

LINCOLN — Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced it is now partnering with the Lincoln Police Department.
In a news release, CrimeStoppers said that to reduce crime and empower citizens in the City of Lincoln, the two organizations are committing their respective agencies to combine their efforts in that regard. The release said area residents with information concerning wanted criminals or unsolved crimes are now eligible for cash rewards of up to $5,000.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offers its services free of charge to law enforcement agencies. The release said the LPD has been given immediate access to CrimeStoppers’ tip distribution software, and that the department has been given an unlimited option to send wanted criminals, missing persons, and unsolved criminal cases to be placed on CrimeStoppers’ media platforms to be shared with their media partners throughout the state.
CrimeStoppers has already helped the city by sharing information on the October 2020 shooting of Quandarius Richardson on Second Avenue in Lincoln and the June 1 robbery at the Mapco on Speedway Boulevard.
In this sectionof Alabama, the Talladega Police Department, Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, and now Lincoln Police Department are among many law enforcement agencies to partner with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, which operates in 22 counties throughout Alabama.
Lincoln residents can now contact Central Alabama CrimeStoppers with any information to share regarding crime. Visit its Facebook page at Central Alabama CrimeStoppers (www.Facebook.com/215stop/) or its website (www.215stop.com) to see up-to-date press releases.
Residents can use a 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or download a P3-tips app. Residents can also give information via the web at www.215STOP.com. CrimeStoppers also has a toll-free 800 number, 1-833-AL1-STOP, which provides 1-STOP access to reporting crime.
The release said Lincoln residents are empowered to fight crime, starting today, by calling or downloading Central Alabama CrimeStoppers media app P3 tips. It said residents can start reporting information about crime with complete anonymity.
The organization tips that are given that lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 to be paid within 30 days of the arrest.