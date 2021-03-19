Lincoln overwhelms Childersburg with offensive barrage

CHILDERSBURG — Lincoln put together quite the highlight reel during Friday night’s 5-2 victory over Childersburg, but Golden Bears coach Michael Duff’s favorite moment came when the game stopped for a moment in the 46th minute.
That’s when Lincoln senior Ethan Nabors handed his penalty kick opportunity to senior captain Brody Lomeli.
“That is awesome, that is the best feeling,” Duff said. “Without a coach having to tell them what to do and you kind of see them in those unselfish moments, and that makes you proud as a coach.”
Lomeli held up his end when he found the back of the net to give Lincoln (9-4-1) a 3-1 lead. That lead rarely seemed in doubt as the Golden Bears dominated possession of the ball to the tune of 24 shots on goal.
“When you’re attacking transitions, and your shots are that high, you’re able to work on shots and placements, some things that you don’t typically get to work in a game,” Duff said. “And that means obviously our guys are working hard to create those opportunities.”
Those opportunities certainly gave Childersburg goalkeeper Dakaveon Truss a workout. The senior used all of his 6-foot-2 frame to deny Lincoln’s attacks until the final whistle sounded.
“That is multiple games he has had with double-digit saves,” Childersburg coach Sy Butler said. “We’re kind of getting familiar with each other on the back end, so they’re getting a lot more shots than we would like, but he’s doing a great job saving them too.”
Three to know
— Daniel Warlick scored both of Childerburg’s goals on Friday night. He tied the game up when he found the back of the net in the 34th minute. He also converted on a penalty kick in the 50th minute.
— There wasn't one guy that took over for Lincoln on Friday night. Four other players found the back of the net alongside Lomeli. Fellow senior Noah Brooks converted a penalty shot with only 12 seconds left in the first half. The rest of the goals were scored by juniors, including Jaylon Rivers, Jaleel Harris and Jayden Woods.
— Butler said he was pleased with the growth his team showed on Friday night. The Tigers lost their last game against Lincoln 6-0 on Feb. 23 in the Talladega County Tournament.
Who said
— Butler on the play of Warlick: “Him and Dylan Owens, No. 9, those two are our guys up top. They will give the runs that you need, that you want. They share the ball great with each other, they got some great chemistry and Daniel has just got a leg on him where he is pretty good at putting the ball where it needs to go.”
— Duff on Rivers’ goal in the 15th minute: “Mason Hill gave him a beautiful ball, a through ball, and he was able to place it back post where he was supposed to, and it kind of got us a kick start.”
Up next
— The Golden Bears travel to Ashville on March 30.
— Childersburg is scheduled to face St. Clair County on March 29.