Lincoln officials say inaugural Independence Day Celebration was a resounding success

LINCOLN — Local officials say that Lincoln’s inaugural Independence Day Fireworks show was a resounding success.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said the show drew an estimated 3,000 people, both on land and water, to the Lincoln’s Landing fishing park last Friday.
“It really was a great deal more than we anticipated,” the mayor said. “The public response we had on that has been overwhelmingly positive.”
Watson said the city is already looking at ways to possibly expand on the show next year. He said the city is looking for ways to improve parking and add more to the celebration such as more vendors and a band.
The mayor said he really thinks the show is part of a larger push by the city to have more activities for residents to take part in.
“I think we do want to go in that direction of expanding opportunities for public participation,” Watson said, adding that the city is looking at what else can be done.
He said the idea for the fireworks show really came from Ward 5 City Councilman Joey Callahan.
Callahan said he originally approached the mayor about having a show and then rushed to get a show set up with sponsors and vendors in a two-and-a-half week period. He said the show could not have happened without help from the city’s police, fire and street departments. He also gave specific thanks to Fire Chief Josh Vincent and Lincoln’s Landing Director Les Robinson, who directly helped him organize the event. Callahan specifically said Robinson put in a great deal of work into the project which was the first time much of the public saw the bass park even in its unfinished state.
“Les is a great asset to the city,” he said. “His work ethic and dedication is something you don’t see nowadays.”
The councilman said the one hitch in the event was that some food vendors that were planned did not show up.
“They missed an opportunity,” Callahan said. “That's something we had no control over.”
He said all in all he is ecstatic with how the event turned out based on turnout and community reaction. Callahan said he feels its success shows the need for more activities in Lincoln and the role Lincoln’s Landing can play in making that happen.
“I think it shows you that this area needs more things and we plan to do that with that park,” he said. “It's going to be so much more than a tournament fishing park.”