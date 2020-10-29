Lincoln not spared taste of Zeta’s wrath

LINCOLN -- The city of Lincoln was not spared from Tropical Storm Zeta as it moved through the area early Thursday.
Lincoln Fire Department Capt. Joshua Vincent said damage around the city was widespread.
He said there were multiple houses with damage from fallen trees across town.
Vincent said some trees remained across several roads early Thursday afternoon. He said these trees had become entangled with power lines and needed to be removed by the power company.
Vincent said a church on Patton Chapel Road lost a large section of its roof during high winds Thursday morning.
He said the Fire Department also had to close Magnolia Street in the predawn hours Thursday due to a gas leak. Vincent said the leak was caused by a falling tree and has since been fixed.
The England Isle Mobile Home Park off England Road took a hit from the storm.
Owner Cathy Harris said several houses had been hit by fallen trees overnight. Harris, who said she has owned the park since 1995, said this was the first time any of her residents have had storm damage.
Several homes in the neighborhood had trees fall onto their roofs or carports, while one house was speared by the top of a tree that appeared to have snapped off in the wind.
Harris said no one in the neighborhood was injured during the storm, but crews were working to clear the damage Thursday morning.