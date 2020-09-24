Lincoln, Munford set to collide Friday night

Lincoln started the year with a month filled with season-ending injuries and four frustrating losses in a row, but on Friday night, things changed as the Golden Bears' locker room filled with cheers following the team's 48-28 win over Saint Clair County.
"I feel like the win was definitely needed for the team, and it has made practice go by more smoothly," Lincoln right guard Chris Thompson said. "Everybody is having more energy when they come to practice (this week)."
Lincoln's first win of the season seems to have given the program new life, but the Golden Bears (1-4) haven't lost sight of Friday's 7 p.m. showdown with rival Munford (3-2) on the road.
"One-hundred percent," Thompson said when asked if a win over Munford would mean more than last week's victory. "It will also get us on a roll, I feel like for the rest of our schedule."
The Golden Bears aren't the only ones hoping to get a boost from this game.
"We'd like for us to use this game to prepare us for a playoff game," Munford coach Michael Easley said. "That's kind of how we look at this game. It's two hopeful playoff teams, and we're going to get a playoff atmosphere, or whatever a playoff atmosphere looks like in 2020."
The Lions defense looks the part of a playoff-hopeful already, thanks in part to a pair of seniors.
"Caleb Cotton and Terrence Reynolds have probably been our two most consistent players this year," Easley said. "When you look at the grades, they have graded out the highest so far.
The same can't be said for Munford's offense, which Easley said has shot itself in the foot at least three times a game this year. Despite all that, the Lions coach said one good performance could give his offense the boost it needs to leave all those miscues in the past.
"It kind of snowballs," Easley said, referring to success. "And you gain confidence, and I think that is the biggest thing. … You don't want your kids to have to think. You want them to react and to go."
That certainly sounds like the page-turning moment Lincoln's offense experienced last week when it scored a season-high 48 points in just over three quarters of play despite averaging only 22.5 points in its previous games.
"I think our offensive line. … The entire unit, Friday, played their best game of the year," Lincoln coach Matt Zedaker said.
Zedaker said Thompson, his 6-foot-5, 350-pound guard, finished with four or five pancake blocks on Friday night. The head coach also had high praise for right tackle Jaden Wilson.
"Jaden is just relentless in playing between the whistles," Zedaker said. "He's going to get his guy. He did a really good job of climbing the linebackers all night. There was times he was in the secondary. He was knocking people down in the secondary as well. That's what you want from your offensive linemen."
That performance from Lincoln's entire line didn't happen by accident. Wilson, a senior, said last week he took on responsibility for fixing the line's lack of communication that caused it to struggle so much in the first month.
"I said 'we need to get to talking about say if a linebacker blitz or if somebody is coming off the edge we need to communicate about it,'" Wilson said. "So when I start doing it, they started as well."
Thompson described Wilson as a hard worker who serves as a good example for both himself and the rest of Lincoln's line, so Wilson's leadership last week was just his latest contribution to a team hoping to have finally turned a corner in 2020.
"It's my last year," Wilson said when asked about his leadership. "So I'm going to be a different person in that role. … So I'm trying to make the team better, I'm trying to do whatever it can take to win."