Lincoln-Munford headlines slate of non-region rivalry games

The midway point of the season means it’s time for non-region rivalry games. This week, the Daily Home coverage area will have four rivalry games: Munford at Lincoln, Fayetteville at Victory Christian, B.B. Comer at Winterboro, and Childersburg at Sylacauga.
Here are five storylines:
Not so competitive matchups
Munford has owned the matchup with Lincoln as the Lions have won seven of the last eight matchups, including a 22—14 overtime win last season. The last time the Golden Bears won was in 2018 in an instant classic. Lincoln scored on a hook and ladder play late in the fourth quarter to earn a 28-27 win.
Childersburg is also looking to end a losing streak to the Aggies. The Tigers haven’t defeated Sylacauga since the 2013 season.
The small school matchups, however, have been equally matched. B.B. Comer snapped a two-game losing streak to Winterboro last season with a 47-8 win. The Bulldogs entered the game undefeated, but they left Legion Stadium with the sound of overrated chants from the Comer stands.
Fayetteville’s matchup with Victory Christian has been very competitive as the teams are 2-2 in their last four meetings. Fayetteville has won the last two meetings.
Coming in hot
B.B. Comer’s offense has been scorching over the past two weeks. The Tigers are averaging 52.5 points in their past two games. Last week, Comer scored 55 points in a win over Ranburne.
Kamore Harris has carried the load as he scored another four touchdowns last week. The sophomore rushed for 355 yards and five touchdowns the week before in a 50-25 win over LaFayette. Harris, however, was sidelined with an injury in the third quarter. The injury didn’t slow down Comer, as senior quarterback Devonta Carmichael led the offense on three straight scoring drives. The veteran signal-caller was able to get the passing attack going as he connected with Richard Weed for touchdown passes of 83 and 39 yards.
Scoring woes
Finding the end zone has been a problem for Munford and Lincoln in 2021. Both teams have struggled finishing possessions with points once they drive deep into their opponent’s territory. Last week, Munford turned the ball over twice in the red zone and turned the ball over on downs against Jacksonville.
Lincoln hasn’t been any better as they are only averaging 10 points per game this season. Finishing drives have also been a problem for the Golden Bears in the first half of the season. Last week, Lincoln only managed to score 14 points against a St. Clair County team that allows 30 points per game.
Not again
For the second season in a row, Victory Christian will be without their head coach. Bruce Breland missed last week’s game due to sickness. It is uncertain when Breland will return to the sideline against Fayetteville on Friday. Last season, Breland missed several games due to having COVID.
Time to regroup
Talladega will have to wait a week longer to try to earn their first win of the season. The Tigers are 0-5 in the first half of the season. The bye week comes at a good time as Talladega is battling injuries. Last week, Malik Williams replaced quarterback Jaidin Wells who was injured in the first quarter. The second half of the season will be tough on the Tigers as they still have to face Central Clay County, Tallassee and Sylacauga.