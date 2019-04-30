TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Lincoln and Munford elementary schools recently received their STEM certification through AdvancED.
They joined Childersburg Middle, Munford Middle, Munford High and Winterboro High schools in the Talladega County system in achieving this honor.
“STEM” stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
In order to become STEM-certified, system officials note, a school must provide evidence it uses STEM strategies throughout the school and curriculum. The school must also meet 11 different AdvancED standards.
After successful evaluations, including on-campus visits, LES and MES were awarded their certification.
“The review team said we run our school like an open family,” LES Assistant Principal Anna Jones said. “It’s something we take pride in. There is always something going on where parents and community members can get involved.
“We also have several community partnerships with businesses such as Honda, who continue to support us. We couldn’t have done it without the community support and hard work from our faculty, staff, students and community members for this achievement to be possible.”
Jones added Lincoln Elementary has implemented STEM education through Project Based Learning for many years.
“Through PBLs, students are able to learn with the proper mindset while applying it to their daily lives,” Jones said. “It teaches them how to be critical thinkers and problem solvers, which in return helps them excel in college and their careers.”
MES also received a strong evaluation from the AdvancED review team.
“We are proud to be an AdvancED STEM certified school,” MES Principal Angela Robinson said. “This certification exhibits Munford Elementary’s commitment to provide high-quality instruction while preparing our students with the relevant skills and experiences to succeed.
“Students are developing leadership skills, including the ability to communicate, collaborate and problem-solve. STEM certification will continue to uphold our school to high standards while providing a clear road map for us to continuously improve our STEM disciplines and program.
“We are extremely grateful for all of the stakeholders who partner with the school to meet the needs of the students. Parents and community members alike contributed their time to be interviewed during the AdvancED process. We are so blessed to have strong parent, community and business support at MES.”
System officials have noted all 17 schools in the Talladega County system are working toward achieving STEM certification through AdvancED.
According to the organization’s website, “AdvancED is the largest community of education professionals in the world. We are a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that conducts rigorous, on-site reviews of a variety of educational institutions and systems to ensure that all learners realize their full potential.”
Added Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, “The distinction of earning STEM certification is a milestone for Talladega County schools. Earlier in the year, four additional schools also earned this impressive credential. The process is grounded in project-based learning and the integration of technology to support student learning.
“Talladega County Schools is fortunate to have innovative teachers who are preparing students for future jobs by emerging STEM standards in all content areas. I offer my congratulations to both Munford Elementary and Lincoln Elementary for their exemplary performance and commitment to real world learning.”