Lincoln moves step closer to sale of 2nd spec building

LINCOLN -- The City Council has approved a resolution that will allow Mayor Lew Watson to sell the second spec building in Lincoln’s industrial park.
Watson said Tuesday following the council's regular meeting this is not the final step in selling the building, on which construction was started in 2018, but it begins the final process.
“All it does is authorize the sale. They sign off, they deliver a check and then we will sign a deed,” Watson said. “This is authorization for me to execute the deed.”
Watson said the sale will also include an additional 20 acres of land in the industrial park beyond the land the building stands on.
Calvin Miller, executive director for the Talladega County Economic Development Authority, said the sale could be finalized within a month, but he added the authority would not be releasing the name of the company buying the building until after the transaction is finalized.
“There's always a way it could fall through,” Miller said.
The spec building was originally constructed through a partnership between Lincoln, the EDA and the Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative.
According to prior reporting from The Daily Home, the 100,000 square foot building cost $2 million to construct.
Half of this money was provided by CVEC through loans, while the other half was provided by the EDA.
Watson thanked both organizations for their contributions Tuesday.
“We are appreciative of the Talladega Economic Development Authority and Coosa Valley Electric for their participation,” he said.
In other matters the council:
Held a public hearing on a bond issue. With the council hearing no comments, the resolution for the issue was passed. Watson said the issue would go to pay for the bass tournament site and Veterans Park; and
Following a motion by Councilwoman Sherry Barnhart, approved the suspension of late fees and water cut-off for city customers until the end of the month.