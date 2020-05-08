Lincoln mother talks about experience of giving birth in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

LINCOLN -- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a myriad of disruptions for normal life, but for one Lincoln family, it has caused a disruption for the beginning of life as well.
Andy and Reachel Layfield welcomed their daughter, Alexis Hannah Layfield, into the world April 23, long after the governor’s stay-at-home order was issued.
Reachel said the couple also has a 2-year-old daughter, and the experience of that birth and this one were very different.
First off, Reachel said, family members weren't allowed to visit her like they normally would be. She said her husband was allowed to join her in her hospital room, “but once he came in, he couldn’t leave.”
In fact, she said, no one could -- not mom, not dad and not baby for three days.
Meanwhile, the Layfield’s 2-year-old was not allowed to visit and had to stay with relatives.
“She didn't understand that,” Reachel said.
She said FaceTime helped, but it was hard.
Reachel said that separation from her family was hard in general.
“My grandparents haven’t even seen her yet,” she said. “It's pretty much just my parents.”
Reachel said normally, she would be surrounded by family during this time, but she hasn't been able to see almost anyone since even before she delivered.
She noted that due to the pandemic, she was forced to cancel her baby shower, so that experience isn’t something she will get to have with Alexis. She admitted it puts a damper on the excitement.
The Layfields were also required to wear masks in their hospital room, especially when doctors or nurses came in.
Reachel is an emergency room nurse at St. Vincent’s St. Clair, and her husband works as a safety specialist at Honda and has been furloughed since April 15.
Reachel said she worked up until two days before she went into labor.
She said she kept safe at work by avoiding respiratory patients and trying to work more away from the public. Reachel also said she changed clothes and showered before leaving work in order to protect her family from possible infection.
Reachel said her husband will return to work Sunday. She said while it's been good to have him at home, it will be nice not to have to worry about unemployment.
Reachel said she is worried about when she will have to return to work, as she will be back at risk for infection. She said, however, that it is a familiar risk for her -- pandemic or not.
“Thats been a concern since my first child,” she said.
In the meantime, Reachel still has several weeks left before she has to deal with that concern, and she is trying to enjoy her time at home.
“We’re doing good,” she said, “but I am getting a little stir crazy.”