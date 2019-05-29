LINCOLN -- Three friends from Lincoln performed a simple act of kindness earlier this year and became famous for it.
Now, they’re attempting to use their new-found notoriety to help as many people as they can and in as many ways as they can.
Jamario Howard, JaMychol Baker and Tae Knight are the founders of Men Difference, a nonprofit they hope will provide help for everything from disaster relief to suicide prevention, Howard said.
“We want to work with people who need help, with young people. We just want to be able to make a difference helping any and all that we can,” he explained.
And the group’s work will not be limited to what its three founding members will be able to accomplish on their own.
“Anyone who wants to help us out or make a donation or give us an idea, we’re always open to that. It’s a way to see things more than anything more specific,” Howard said.
“We’re looking at changing the world one idea at a time and we’re always looking for new ideas and new ways of making a difference.”
Howard, Baker and Knight became famous in April after of a photo of the young men eating dinner with an elderly woman at an Oxford restaurant became a viral sensation.
“I noticed an elderly woman sitting alone,” Howard said. “My exact thought was, ‘Dang, I’d hate to have to eat alone.’
“So after thinking about it a minute, I walked over to her and asked if I could sit with her. She said yes, and we talked for a minute, and after a while of talking she told me she lost her husband, and that tomorrow would have been their 60th anniversary. I instantly gave my condolences and asked her to come eat with us, which she was excited to do.
“The point in this is always be kind and be nice to people. You never know what they are going through.
“This woman changed my outlook on life and how I look at other people. Everyone has a story, so do not judge. And people, I can’t stress this enough. Go see your mom and your grandparents. They miss you.”
He posted a picture of the four of them (they have stayed in touch since), and it drew about 100 likes that first night. By a week later, however, the number of likes was well over 200,000, and soon the story of kindness and courtesy had been picked up by all kinds of regional, national and, eventually, international media.
They were interviewed on the air on most of the major network morning shows, and even made an appearance on the “NBA On TNT” with Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. In fact, that last appearance happened to be on Baker’s 22nd birthday, leading to the rare honor of getting spanked on national television by O’Neal.
Earlier this month, the three Lincoln High School grads (all Class of 2015) flew to Ohio to be honored with an Impact Award by Nana’s Tribe, another nonprofit group.
“We’re in kind of a partnership with them,” Howard said. “They’re a larger nonprofit. They’ve been around a while. This was our first award, and it was a really big deal for us. They said they wanted to help us however they can. We’ve been pretty busy lately.”
Howard said he was not quite ready to speak to any specific projects, although that is coming.
“We’re still talking and working on some paperwork,” he said. “But be on the lookout.”
He added the group will be working with Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson to identify problems close to home they can tackle first off.
“We’re hoping to announce something soon, but it will be something that will help make the world a better place, a little bit at a time,” Howard said.
Anyone wishing to suggest a project, donate or volunteer with Men of Difference can contact the group on most any online platform, including the Men of Difference gmail account, Facebook and Instagram accounts and YouTube channel.