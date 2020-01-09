Lincoln mayor talks with company about expanding internet service

LINCOLN — Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson has opened talks with Hargray of Alabama Inc. to expand its internet coverage in the city.
Watson announced Jan. 3 on Facebook he would be meeting with Hargray on Jan. 6. He asked for residents to comment if their area is experiencing poor internet speed or does not have Hargray as an option as an internet service provider.
On Tuesday, Watson said he made Hargray aware of the parts of the city residents mentioned in the comments on his post.
“The primary concern was areas not covered at all,” he said, adding there are some areas where Hargray’s cable services are available but its internet services are not.
Watson said Hargray plans to investigate both issues. He told residents on Facebook he expects to hear back from the company sometime next week.
Watson said if Hargray decides to add to its internet coverage, the city would not help directly with the work on expanding service lines. The municipality would, however, likely look at financial incentives for the company. He specifically mentioned possibly looking at refunding Hargray’s franchise fees.
Hargray is a communications company that acquired the local assets of USA Communications early last year. The transfer of USA Communications’ cable television license was approved by Pell City and Lincoln in January and February of 2019, respectively.
With the transfer and the final closing of the acquisition in April, Hargray became a cable provider in Pell City, Lincoln, Riverside, Moody, Margaret, Odenville and the greater St. Clair and Talladega county areas. Watson said Hargray is the primary cable provider in Lincoln.