Lincoln mayor: Pair of road projects in city progressing quickly

LINCOLN -- Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said the city’s current road projects on Magnolia Street and McCaig Road are progressing quickly, but that a true end date remains unclear.
Both roads have been partially closed down as work to improve them continues.
In the case of Magnolia, which cuts through the heart of Lincoln, the section of the road that runs from U.S. Highway 78 to U.S Highway 77 has been closed since mid-July as the city worked to expand culverts under the road.
Watson said the culvert expansion is completed, and crews are now working on widening the road.
“They are about half way down the road,” Watson said. “It's looking good.”
Watson said the plan for the road is to widen it and add a turn lane. He has previously said the project would also add a traffic signal to the intersection of Magnolia Street and Highway 78.
In June, the city approved an application for a Transportation Alternatives Program Grant. This program, which is administered by the Alabama Department of Transportation, is meant to help build up transportation options besides driving.
Watson said the plan is to use this grant, if the city receives it, to increase the amount of sidewalks in Lincoln’s center, specifically on Magnolia Street.
Watson said Thursday preparation for McCaig Road was complete, with the only paving proper needing to get underway. While he originally said he was unsure of when paving would start, he confirmed on social media Friday that paving began Friday morning.
Watson said both roads are at least partially shut down due to work and may remain that way for a while longer.
“I don't really have a time frame,” he said.